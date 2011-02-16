Lifetime to Debut Military-Themed Reality Series in March

Lifetime Television next month will use its military-themed scripted series Army Wives as the lead-in to a new reality series that chronicles surprise family reunions of U.S. soldiers abroad.

The series, Coming Home, will debut March 6 and will follow the inspiring surprise reunions of soldiers from all five branches of the military with their spouses, children, parents and other loved ones as they return home from active duty throughout the world, according to network officials. The series, hosted by former American Idolfinalist Matt Rogers, will be produced by RelativityREAL, LLC with Tom Forman (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) and Star Price (The Amazing Race) serving as executive producers.

The series' debut will immediately follow the fifth season premiere of Army Wives, which follows the lives of men and women living with their spouses and families on an active army post.

The announcement follows on the heels of Lifetime's greenlighting of a new docu-reality series starring Comedian Rosanne Barr.

