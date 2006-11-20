Lifetime To Debut Gay, Straight or Taken

Lifetime is debuting a new reality series on January 8th titled Gay Straight or Taken,which Lifetime president Susanne Daniels bills as a new take on reality dating.

A woman is asked to interact with three men in group and one-on-one settings to try to pick the single and straight guy. If she does, she wins a trip for two with him. If not, the person she picks wins the trip.

Daniels says in the release she could not identify who was gay, straight or taken in the pilot, though she didn't actually go on the dates so she didn't really get a fair shot at the brass ring.

The show--an 18-episode weekly--is from Endemol (Exteme Makeover: Home Edition, Deal of No Deal).

There could be other possible permutations of the game, says a show spokesman. For example, a gay woman who must pick the only available single gay woman from among a trio of gay, straight and taken gals.