Lifetime Channels Lisa Williams

Lifetime ordered The Lisa Williams Project, a fall series from Merv Griffin in which English clairvoyant Lisa Williams brings Americans psychic messages from their loved ones. Griffin developed the project with Williams in mind.

Elsewhere at Lifetime, the network will begin production in Aug. on primetime novela series Bianca: Journey to Paradise. The 20-episode series from FremantleMedia North America focuses on a woman who has to begin life anew after being wrongly accused for murder. Slated for an October start, it stars Virginia Williams, along with Rachel Ward, Shirley Jones, Simon Rex and others.

On the original movie front, the women’s network announced it is working on original movie Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy, based on the memoir of breast cancer survivor and Lifetime public-affairs executive Geralyn Lucas. Scrubs’ Sarah Chalke stars in the title role. Also in the works for November is horror flick The House Next Door, which will star Lara Flynn Boyle.

Lifetime is producing some 60 movies this year, Entertainment President Susanne Daniels told critics at the network’s Television Critics Association tour panel.