Lifetime Cancels ‘The Lottery’

Lifetime has canceled drama series The Lottery. The show finished its 10-episode first season Sept. 28.

The cancelation leaves Lifetime with three scripted series—Devious Maids, which was renewed for a 13-episode third season Sept. 26, and upcoming new series UnREAL and Damien. The network has also given a pilot order to an adaptation of the Jean M. Auel novel The Clan of the Cave Bear.

The Lottery was executive produced by Timothy J. Sexton and Dawn Olmstead. The series was produced by Grady Girl Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television.