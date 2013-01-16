Lifetime Cancels 'Drop Dead Diva'

Lifetime has canceled Drop Dead Diva after four

seasons.

The one-hour drama centered on an aspiring model, Deborah

"Deb" Dobkins, who was killed in a car crash and is brought back to

life as lawyer Jane Bingum. The series' creator Josh Berman also had his The

Mob Doctor (which he cocreated with Rob Wright) canceled by Fox recently.

Drop Dead Diva premiered to 2.8 million viewers in

July 2009. Its fourth season averaged 2.3 million viewers.