Lifetime Cancels 'The Client List'

Lifetime has canceled The Client List after two seasons.

The series premiered to 2.8 million viewers in April 2012 and averaged 2.5 million for the season. Lifetime gave the series an extended 15-episode second season (its first season was only 10 episodes), but saw its ratings drop to just above 2 million. It wrapped in June.

The series was based on Lifetime's 2010 television movie of the same, with Jennifer Love Hewitt reprising her role as a single mother and working as a massage therapist.