Lifetime Cancels 'Army Wives'

Lifetime has decided to end Army Wives after seven seasons, the network announced Tuesday.

The network will air a two-hour retrospective sometime early next year.

"There is no denying how special Army Wives has been to both Lifetime and the television landscape," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager of Lifetime. "By taking on a very relevant and timely issue, it has brilliantly captured the challenges our military families endure and the bravery they and their loved ones display while serving our country."

Premiering in 2007, Army Wives is Lifetime's longest-running series. Its seventh and final season, which wrapped in June, averaged 2.5 million viewers.

The cancelation leaves Lifetime's scripted stable with Drop Dead Diva, The Client List, Devious Maids and the upcoming Witches of East End, which debuts Oct. 6.