Lifetime Brings Back 'Drop Dead Diva' for a Fifth Season

After canceling the series earlier this year, Lifetime has decided to revive Drop Dead Diva for a fifth season.

The one-hour drama centers on an aspiring model, Deborah "Deb" Dobkins, who was killed in a car crash and is brought back to life as lawyer Jane Bingum.

Drop Dead Diva premiered to 2.8 million viewers in July 2009. Its fourth season averaged 2.3 million viewers, with the finale drawing a season-best 2.76 million viewers. This marks the second time recently that a cable network reversed its decision; AMC ordered a third season of The Killing in January after previously canceling the series.