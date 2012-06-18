Lifetime Books 2.7 Million Viewers for 'Client List' Finale

Lifetime's Jennifer Love Hewitt-starrer The Client List ended its first season Sunday, drawing 2.7 million total viewers for its finale.

That was 8% higher than what the show had been averaging during its freshman run. It was also on par with the show's premiere, which drew 2.8 million viewers. The season one finale also averaged 1.3 million A25-54 (+8%), 1.2 million A18-49 viewers (even), 1.1 million W18-49 viewers (+18%) and 1.1 million W25-54 viewers (+14%).

The Client List was renewed for a second season of 15 episodes, up from 10 for season one.