Lifetime Axes ‘Witches of East End’

The Witches of East End have reached their actual end. Lifetime cancelled the supernatural drama after two seasons, the network confirmed Tuesday.

While the show’s first season averaged 1.67 million viewers, its sophomore effort fell to 1.13 million. The second season finale on Oct. 5 garnered just 1.03 million and 0.4 in the coveted 18-49 demo.

Based on the novel by Melissa de la Cruz, Witches of East End followed the Beauchamp family of witches, played by Madchen Amick, Rachel Boston, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Julia Ormond. The series was developed by Maggie Friedman and produced by Fox 21.