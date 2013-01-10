Lifetime Appoints Two VPs of Reality Programming

Lifetime has promoted Kimberly Chessler to VP of reality

programming and hired Paul Hardy to serve in the same capacity.





Based in New York, Chessler and Hardy will be responsible

for developing and overseeing production of nonfiction projects for

Lifetime. They will report to Gena McCarthy, senior VP, reality and alternative

programming for Lifetime Networks.





"Kim has been instrumental in building the Dance

Moms franchise into a cultural phenomenon and major hit for Lifetime. I

am very pleased to recognize her many contributions to the company with this

much deserved promotion," said McCarthy. "Paul brings to

Lifetime a proven track record, strong relationships in the unscripted space

and a unique perspective on where the genre is heading."





Chessler joined Lifetime in 2010 as senior director of

reality programming, while Hardy comes over from truTV, where he served as

director of program development.