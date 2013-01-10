Lifetime Appoints Two VPs of Reality Programming
Lifetime has promoted Kimberly Chessler to VP of reality
programming and hired Paul Hardy to serve in the same capacity.
Based in New York, Chessler and Hardy will be responsible
for developing and overseeing production of nonfiction projects for
Lifetime. They will report to Gena McCarthy, senior VP, reality and alternative
programming for Lifetime Networks.
"Kim has been instrumental in building the Dance
Moms franchise into a cultural phenomenon and major hit for Lifetime. I
am very pleased to recognize her many contributions to the company with this
much deserved promotion," said McCarthy. "Paul brings to
Lifetime a proven track record, strong relationships in the unscripted space
and a unique perspective on where the genre is heading."
Chessler joined Lifetime in 2010 as senior director of
reality programming, while Hardy comes over from truTV, where he served as
director of program development.
