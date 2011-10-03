Lifetime Announces 'Project Runway' Companion Show 'After the Runway'

Lifetime announced Monday that it will expand the Project Runway franchise with a new companion show, After the Runway, set to premiere Oct. 6. The network also announced that Project Runway All Stars and Project Accessory will premiere Nov. 3.

After the Runway, premiering at 10:30 p.m. will feature an interview with the week's eliminated designer as

well as behind-the-scenes looks at the episode. The half-hour show,

hosted by Zanna Roberts Rossi, Marie Claire senior fashion editor, will continue for the remainder of Project Runway's ninth season.

Project Runway All

Stars, premiering at 9 p.m. on Nov. 3,will

bring back 13 of the most memorable designers from previous seasons. Host

Angela Lindvall and designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman will serve as

judges. With Marie Claire editor-in-chief

Joanna Coles acting as their mentor, the designers will face challenges to impress

guest judges including Miss Piggy, supermodel Miranda Kerr, and musician and

producer Pharrell Williams.

The designers will compete for prizes including a designer's

boutique in Neiman Marcus stores and on NeimanMarcus.com; $100,000 in HP and

Intel technology supplies; $100,000 from L'Oreal Paris; a spread in Marie Claire, for which the winner will

also serve as guest editor for one year; and a sewing and embroidery studio from

Brother International. Project Runway All Stars is produced by The

Weinstein Company and Bunim-Murray Productions.

Project Accessory will premiere after Project Runway All Stars at 10

p.m. The show will follow 12 designers as they compete in the fashion world of jewelry,

belts, bags, shoes and headwear for a $100,000 prize. The series is

produced by The Weinstein Company and Good Bye Pictures.