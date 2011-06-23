Lifetime Adds Celebrity Guest Judges for ‘Project Runway'

Actresses Christina Ricci, Zoe Saldana and Malin Ackerman

will join the previously announced Kim Kardashian as guest judges for season

nine of Project Runway, Lifetime said Thursday.

Project Runway returns on Thursday July 28 with more

designers that ever (20), and in the premiere episode must make their case to host

Heidi Klum, mentor Tim Gunn and judges Michael Kors and Nina Garcia for one of

16 spots.

This season's winner will receive $100,000 from L'Oreal

Paris to start a line, a marie Claire fashion spread, a $50,000 technology

suite by HP and Intel and the opportunity to design a collection for

Piperlime.com.