Lifetime Adds Celebrity Guest Judges for ‘Project Runway'
Actresses Christina Ricci, Zoe Saldana and Malin Ackerman
will join the previously announced Kim Kardashian as guest judges for season
nine of Project Runway, Lifetime said Thursday.
Project Runway returns on Thursday July 28 with more
designers that ever (20), and in the premiere episode must make their case to host
Heidi Klum, mentor Tim Gunn and judges Michael Kors and Nina Garcia for one of
16 spots.
This season's winner will receive $100,000 from L'Oreal
Paris to start a line, a marie Claire fashion spread, a $50,000 technology
suite by HP and Intel and the opportunity to design a collection for
Piperlime.com.
