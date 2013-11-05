Lifetime to Adapt 'The Trip to Bountiful'

Lifetime announced Tuesday that it is adapting the Broadway play The Trip to Bountful as a made-for-TV film, eyeing a 2014 airdate.

The project is currently in development and already has two of the play's castmembers Cicely Tyson and Vanessa Williams on board to reprise their roles. Blair Underwood and Keke Palmer will star in the film as well.

Set in the Jim Crow-era south, The Trip to Bountiful follows one woman's quest to reconnect with her past in order to ensure her family's future.

The Trip to Bountiful, written by author Horton Foote, was originally written for television in 1953, and it made its Broadway debut in 1954. The play was also adapted into a motion picture in 1985.