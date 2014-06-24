Lifetime to Adapt Stephen King’s ‘Big Driver’

Lifetime is getting into the Stephen King business.

The female-oriented network ordered a telepic based on King’s novella Big Driver, which is set to star Maria Bello. Bello will play the lead role in Big Driver, which centers on a successful mystery novelist who is devastated after a brutal attack and bent on revenge.

Olympia Dukakis, Joan Jett and Will Harris are also set to star. The network is targeting a fall premiere.

Produced by Ostar Productions, Big Driver is executive produced by Bill Haber (The Trip to Bountiful) and Jeffrey Hayes (A Day Late and A Dollar Short).