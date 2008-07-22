Lifetime Achievement Emmys for Schieffer, Burns, Russert

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will give Lifetime Achievement Awards to CBS correspondent and Face the Nation host Bob Schieffer, PBS documentarian Ken Burns and the late Tim Russert, the acclaimed Meet the Press host and resident NBC political wizard who passed away in June.

The awards will be part of the ceremonies at the NATAS News and Documentary Emmy Awards presentation Sept 22 in New York.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Awards, NATAS will give out 33 Emmys to news organizations and individuals.