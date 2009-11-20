Lifetime, '20/20' To Present Half-Hour Rihanna Special

Music sensation Rihanna is the subject of an upcoming special from Lifetime Television and ABC News that will detail the singer's life and her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. Rihanna Speaks Out: A Lifetime and 20/20 Special will air on Lifetime Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. It will feature segments of the singer's interview with Diane Sawyer which aired Nov. 6 on the primetime ABC newsmagazine.

Rihanna spoke to Sawyer about the violent February incident with Brown and talks candidly about her thoughts on his being sentenced to community labor and five years probation. She also talks of raising awareness about domestic violence. The special will encore immediately after its first airing on the 25th, being shown at 10 and 10:30 p.m. It will also air Nov. 26 at 1 and 1:30 a.m.