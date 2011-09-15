Lifestyle Fare Coming to Eurocinema

The largest on-demand provider of European films in the U.S., eurocinema On Demand, has announced that it will work with Seductively French to produce a series of lifestyle segments that focus on European lifestyles.

The early segments will go into production in October and in December will be available as free content on eurocinema On Demand, which reaches about 36 million US and Canadian television homes.

"We're delighted to partner with Seductively French to develop engaging lifestyle segments that complement the eurocinema brand," said eurocinema founder and CEO Sebastien Perioche. "We're pleased to make available to our viewers and all fans of foreign film, free on demand content that will appeal to their curiosity, appreciation and love for the European way of life."

The material will also be available in China on Metan Development Group's Hello! Hollywood, an entertainment news program targeting Mandarin-speaking viewers that reaches about half a billion viewers over 40 TV stations in China and nine channels in the U.S.