‘Life Sentence’ Canceled By CW After First Season

Drama Life Sentence will not be returning on The CW next season. Star Lucy Hale shared the cancellation on Twitter.

“Just got the sad news that Life Sentence will not be coming back for a second season,” she wrote.

The show, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m., concludes June 15. It’s about a woman who beats cancer, and then must live with the choices she made when she decided she would “live like she was dying.”

It premiered March 7 to a 0.3 in adults 18-49, and subsequent ratings were lower.

Hale continued, “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had.”