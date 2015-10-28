'Life in Pieces' Gets Full Season Order From CBS

CBS has given a full-season, 22-episode order to new comedy Life in Pieces. The show has averaged 10.26 million viewers.

“Life in Pieces, with one of the best ensemble casts on television, is telling terrific stories in a very unique way, and we’re excited to tell many more of them this season,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment.

On Nov. 5, Life in Pieces moves to its new regular time period on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.

Justin Adler, Aaron Kaplan, Jason Winer and Jeff Morton are the show’s executive producers for 20th Century Fox Television, in association with Kapital Entertainment.