Lieb Leaving 'Daily Show'

Josh Lieb is exiting as an executive producer of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Comedy

Central said Tuesday, also announcing some promotions on the show on the

eve of the TV Critics Association press tour.

According to Comedy Central, Lieb is heading to Los Angeles

to write a "workplace comedy" for Warner Bros. and NBC.

The Daily Show has

also upped five staffers. Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz and Jim Margolis were

named co-executive producers. Tim Carvell has been upped to head writer and Pam

DePace will become supervising producer.

Bodow, Flanz and Margolis had been supervising producers,

while Carvell was upped from writer and DePace from line producer.



Lieb had been an executive producer since 2009 and before that was co-executive

producer since 2006.