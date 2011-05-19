Licht Named CBS News VP, Programming

CBS News has named Chris Licht vice president of

programming, CBS News chairman and 60 Minutes

executive producer Jeff Fager and CBS News President David Rhodes announced

Thursday.

Beginning June 6, Licht, currently the EP for Morning Joe

on MSNBC, will oversee programming and development across CBS News platforms.

"Chris is one of the most talented producers in this

business, and it is great for CBS News that he is joining us," said Fager. "He

will be a significant partner in improving our existing broadcasts and

developing new ones."

"Chris is an innovator and we're thrilled to have his

talents here at CBS News," said Rhodes. "He'll bring a fresh perspective to the

news division which will excite colleagues and audiences-just as he did in

cable news and local broadcasting."

"It would take something extraordinary to pull me away

from the great Morning Joe team," said Licht. "I'm excited about the

opportunity to become a part of the rich history at CBS News."

At MSNBC, Licht led the 2008 election coverage for Morning Joe. Prior to that, he worked with Joe Scarborough on MSNBC's Scarborough County as senior producer,

later being promoted to executive producer.

His appointment comes amid sweeping changes at CBS. DavidFriedman recently exited his role as executive producer of the Early Show;PatriciaShevlin was named executive producer of CBSEvening News, which has had its own fair share of shakeups in recent weeks.