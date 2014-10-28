Licata Steps Down as NBC PR Chief

Richard Licata is departing his post as executive VP, communications, NBC Entertainment. Bob Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman, announced the news in an email to staff.

Licata joined NBC in 2011 from Showtime, where he had run PR during Greenblatt’s time leading the network. The two executives had previously worked together at Fox Broadcasting. At NBC, Licata reported directly to Greenblatt, making him the only PR chief at one of the Big Four with a direct report to the network head.

Licata is expected to stay on with the network in a consulting role, working on projects such as the upcoming live broadcast of the musical Peter Pan. In his email to staff, Greenblatt noted that Licata’s father passed away earlier this year, prompting Licata to “make a change” to his life.

“I did everything I could to keep him here, but he's decided to move out of the day-to-day running of the public relations and communications department and take some time off,” Greenblatt wrote of Licata. He added, “When I took on the challenge of moving NBC out of last place, it only made sense that Rich would be part of that as well. And we couldn't have done it without him. He's creative and passionate, and everyone here—including the heads of the other departments at NBC Entertainment—knows how much of a friend he is to them personally, as well as what a great colleague he is when we're all in the trenches together.”