Libya Coverage Drives Sunday Cable News Ratings

As viewers tuned to cable news channels Sunday night for

coverage of the rebel fighting into Tripoli, Libya, Fox News won out with total

viewers while CNN topped in the adults 25-54 demographic.

From 8 p.m. ET to midnight on Sunday, when CNN, Fox News and

MSNBC were all in live coverage, CNN drew 250,000 viewers in the demo. Fox News

followed with 192,000 and MSNBC, who chose not to break into taped programming

until just before 8 p.m., had 97,000.

Fox News topped with 870,000 total viewers, CNN was second

with 717,000 and MSNBC drew 266,000.