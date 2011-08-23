Libya Coverage Drives Sunday Cable News Ratings
As viewers tuned to cable news channels Sunday night for
coverage of the rebel fighting into Tripoli, Libya, Fox News won out with total
viewers while CNN topped in the adults 25-54 demographic.
From 8 p.m. ET to midnight on Sunday, when CNN, Fox News and
MSNBC were all in live coverage, CNN drew 250,000 viewers in the demo. Fox News
followed with 192,000 and MSNBC, who chose not to break into taped programming
until just before 8 p.m., had 97,000.
Fox News topped with 870,000 total viewers, CNN was second
with 717,000 and MSNBC drew 266,000.
