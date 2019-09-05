Liburd Named Chief of Social Impact and Comms at BET

BET Networks appointed Jeanine Liburd to the new post of chief social impact and communications officer.

Liburd, who had been chief marketing and communications officer, will lead BET’s multi-platform social change initiatives aimed at addressing critical issues facing the Black community. Reporting to BET Networks president Scott Mills, she will continue to lead the network’s corporate communications, social responsibility and events teams.

Among her projects will be campaigns about voter registration, voter suppression and the 2020 census.

“BET Networks is raising the bar on how we engage and support Black communities and Jeanine is a visionary leader whose forward-thinking and deep consumer understanding will be essential in this effort,” said Mills. “Brands have the opportunity to partner with the communities they serve and elevate the issues that matter to them, this is why we expanded our brand purpose to entertain, engage and empower and I am thrilled to have Jeanine lead our empowerment work.”

Liburd will work with other Viacom departments to align on and amplify key campaigns. Additionally, she will oversee strategic partnerships and community engagement at the local and national level.

Liburd joined BET in 2007 as senior VP of corporate communications. She had been with parent company Viacom, working in corporate communications and at MTV Networks. She moved to Viacom from Robinson Lerer Montgomery in 2000.

Before that she held government posts in New York with Mayor David Dinkins’ administration and with the White House when Bill Clinton was president.

“We have a one of a kind platform to convene and engage the wide range of stakeholders necessary to collaborate on solutions that impact the community. I look forward to building on our longstanding history of using these platforms to amplify the issues that impact our community the most,” said Liburd. “This is an incredible opportunity to truly tap into the power of Black culture, music, media, entertainment and technology to drive meaningful social change.”