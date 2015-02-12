‘The Librarians’ to Continue Adventures into Second Season

TNT picked up a 10-episode second season of The Librarians on Thursday. The fantasy-adventure series, about a secret organization that protects the world from magical dangers, was basic cable’s No. 2 new show for 2014.

Across TNT’s digital, linear and VOD platforms, the made-for-TV-movie spinoff was reaching an average of 11.4 million viewers.

The new season is scheduled to launch sometime later in 2015.

Rebecca Romijn and Christian Kane star in Librarians, which is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin, John Rogers, Marc Roskin and Noah Wyle, who leads the net’s Falling Skies, serve as executive producers.