Lexus Sponsorship of ABC's 'Revenge' Includes Social Media

Auto maker Lexus is sponsoring ABC's new drama Revenge and social media is a part of the multimedia package.

In addition to commercials during the show and ads on various ABC and Revenge websites, Lexus is sponsoring an app at Facebook.com/RevengeABC. Using the app, fans get bonus clues each week to help them guess who lead character Emily Thorne will take down next.

As part of the sponsorship, Emily Thorne, played by Emily VanCamp, and another character Ashley Davenport, played by Ashley Madekwe, will drive Lexus models.

Other parts of the sponsorship, according to ABC, include:

Traditional spots will run on-air and online at ABC.com.

Premier placement on the "David's Journal" page on ABC.com, where fans will be able to get deeper insight into Emily's motivations by reading exclusive excerpts from her father's journal.

Premier placement on ABC.com's "Discuss" pages, which pull all the most relevant social media feeds from Facebook and Twitter onto one page. Advanced filtering and curation by the ABC.com team ensures relevant, popular and unexpected topics are featured.

The ABC.com Forward Thinking Bonus Clue will be shared with Facebook and Twitter fans.

Financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.