Lexus, Smith Barney Go Green
Lexus and Smith Barney are ponying up some green to attach themselves to environmentally friendly programming.
In a multiyear, multiplatform deal, the companies have signed on as the first co-presenting sponsors of Sundance Channel's The Green, the weekly prime time block of original series and documentaries on the environment.
The block launches April 17 and will also include short-form series The Ecoists, interstitials featuring environmental activists including Robert Kennedy Jr., Paul Newman, Daryl Hannah, Willie Nelson, and Tim Robbins; and Eco-Biz, about "green" businesses and environmentally conscious executives.
