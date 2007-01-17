Lexus, Smith Barney Go Green

Lexus and Smith Barney are ponying up some green to attach themselves to environmentally friendly programming.



In a multiyear, multiplatform deal, the companies have signed on as the first co-presenting sponsors of Sundance Channel's The Green, the weekly prime time block of original series and documentaries on the environment.



The block launches April 17 and will also include short-form series The Ecoists, interstitials featuring environmental activists including Robert Kennedy Jr., Paul Newman, Daryl Hannah, Willie Nelson, and Tim Robbins; and Eco-Biz, about "green" businesses and environmentally conscious executives.