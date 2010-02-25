Lewis Tapped to Exec Produce WNET's ‘Need to Know'
Shelley Lewis -- a senior VP of programming at Air America
Radio and a veteran of television news at ABC, NBC and CNN -- has been
tapped as executive producer of WNET.org's
upcoming newsmagazine Need to Know.
The show is scheduled to bow May 7 on PBS. It will originate from the New
York public broadcasters new studio at Lincoln
Center.
Need to Know has been conceived as a television/web hybrid with
stories taking shape online and culminating with produced field reports for
each week's television hour. There will be five primary beats: the economy; the
environment and energy; health; national security; and culture.
Most recently Lewis served as executive producer of American Morning with
Paula Zahn and Greenfield at Large on CNN. She was an executive
producer at ABC News Productions where she helped launch World News Now.
She was the co-creator of the women's how-to web site Howdini.com.
"Need To Knowcontinues WNET.ORG's
long-standing tradition of offering in-depth, accurate and relevant news and
public affairs programming to PBS viewers," Neal Shapiro, president and
CEO of WNET.ORG
said in a statement. "Shelley's extensive news broadcast experience
provides a fresh, creative perspective to catapult Need To Know to the
forefront of innovative broadcast and online news reporting."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.