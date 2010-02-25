Lewis Tapped to Exec Produce WNET's ‘Need to Know'

Shelley Lewis -- a senior VP of programming at Air America

Radio and a veteran of television news at ABC, NBC and CNN -- has been

tapped as executive producer of WNET.org's

upcoming newsmagazine Need to Know.

The show is scheduled to bow May 7 on PBS. It will originate from the New

York public broadcasters new studio at Lincoln

Center.

Need to Know has been conceived as a television/web hybrid with

stories taking shape online and culminating with produced field reports for

each week's television hour. There will be five primary beats: the economy; the

environment and energy; health; national security; and culture.

Most recently Lewis served as executive producer of American Morning with

Paula Zahn and Greenfield at Large on CNN. She was an executive

producer at ABC News Productions where she helped launch World News Now.

She was the co-creator of the women's how-to web site Howdini.com.

"Need To Knowcontinues WNET.ORG's

long-standing tradition of offering in-depth, accurate and relevant news and

public affairs programming to PBS viewers," Neal Shapiro, president and

CEO of WNET.ORG

said in a statement. "Shelley's extensive news broadcast experience

provides a fresh, creative perspective to catapult Need To Know to the

forefront of innovative broadcast and online news reporting."