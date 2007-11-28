Lewis Named VP and General Sales Manager at WTTG, WDCA

Mike Lewis is joining Fox Television Washington, D.C., duopoly WTTG and WDCA as vice president and general sales manager Dec. 3.

Most recently, Lewis held those titles at WKMG Orlando, Fla.

VP and general manager Duffy Dyer said he’s “thrilled to welcome Mike” to the stations. “His breadth of experience and proven record of success will be an invaluable asset to our stations,” Dyer added.

Fox affiliate WTTG tallied the third-highest revenue among D.C. stations in 2006, according to BIA Financial, behind WRC and WJLA. WDCA is a MyNetworkTV affiliate.