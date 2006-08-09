Levinson Joins CBS as Political Director

Molly Levinson, acting political director for CNN, has joined CBS News as political director. That puts her in charge of all CBS News political coverage on the eve of a key midterm election.



CBS' political coverage had been headed up by Dotty Lynch, but she left in 2005. Since then, coverage has been handled out of Washington by bureau chief Janet Leissner. Levinson will be based in Washington and New York.

Before being named acting political director at CNN, Levinson was deputy political director and deputy political editor for the Washington political unit.

Sam Feist, director of political programming and senior executive producer for CNN's The Situation Room, has been named political director there, but will continue to oversee The Situation Room.

It is the second big CBS News hire in as many days. On Tuesday, Barbara Fedida Brill, director of talent recruitment and development for ABC News, has been named executive director, talent, for CBS News. She oversees recruitment of producers and talent for the news division.