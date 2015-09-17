Letterman, Jack Black ‘Living Dangerously’ This Season

David Letterman is back in the TV fold, acting as a correspondent on the new season of Years of Living Dangerously on National Geographic Channel. The series tackles climate change and its effects. Other stars turning up as correspondents include Jack Black, Ty Burrell, James Cameron, Olivia Munn, Cecily Strong and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The correspondents give “first-person accounts from locations, shockingly close to home, where the effects of climate change are most prevalent,” according to Nat Geo, covering severe hurricanes, droughts and “the rapidly increasing extinction rate of our planet’s wildlife.”

“Years of Living Dangerously is bold, audacious and has a proven track record. By combining the access and reputation of National Geographic with Hollywood’s brightest minds and journalism’s heaviest hitters, we plan to create even greater impact with the new season and awaken all of us to the reality of our global situation,” said Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Channels. “National Geographic has an unrivaled 127-year history of inspiring people to care about the planet, and this series will carry on that legacy and be supported by the incredible global reach of the National Geographic brand that is unmatched in television today.”

Schwarzenegger, also an executive producer on the show, was recently named host of Celebrity Apprentice. He was a correspondent during the first season too.

“Communicating more effectively about the need to create a clean energy future is my mission and I am honored to be given the opportunity once again to be a part of this very evocative series,” he said. “It is absolutely unacceptable that seven million people die every year from pollution. The time for action is now. This season, I hope to make an even more powerful statement that will inspire people to lead and demand change to make our world a better place for future generations.”