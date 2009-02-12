Letterman Hosts U2 From March 2-6

Rockers U2 will spend a whole week as musical guest on The Late Show with David Letterman. From March 2-6, the band will perform each night, to promote their new album No Line on the Horizon, which will drop March 3.

While having the same musical guests five nights in a row is unprecedented for Letterman’s Late Show, it isn’t the first time that the rock group has pulled some late night shenanigans to promote an album.

In 2005, Late Night with Conan O’Brien had a whole show dedicated to U2, with all the comedy pieces featuring band members and three musical performances.

Late Night with Conan O’Brien has also hosted a musical group for a whole week -- the White Stripes in 2003. The White Stripes will be reuniting for O’Brien’s final Late Night later this month.