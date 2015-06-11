Letitia King Joins CPB

Letitia King, director of the Office of Public Affairs for the Broadcasting Board of Governors, has been named senior VP of corporate communications for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

She will head up external and internal communications for CPB, which oversees the disbursement of government money to noncommercial TV and radio.

Her last day at BBG is Thursday (June 11).

King has been with BBG for the past 15 years. Before that, she was acting staff director for the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.