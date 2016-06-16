‘Lethal Weapon’ Leads Into ‘Empire’ as Fox Sets Fall Premieres

Fox has slotted its fall premiere dates, the fun kicking off Monday, Sept. 19, with the season three premiere of Gotham and season two premiere of Lucifer. A day later, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and Scream Queens have their season premieres, while on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Lethal Weapon gets its series premiere, with Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans, Sr. in the lead roles, leading into season three of Empire.

This season, Empire Entertainment founder Lucious Lyon sets his sights on a new streaming service, as ex-wife Cookie pursues a new romantic interest.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Rosewood debut leads into the series premiere for heartfelt baseball drama Pitch.

On Sept. 23, Hell’s Kitchen leads into the series premiere of thriller The Exorcist, starring Geena Davis, Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels.

Sunday Funday starts fresh Sept. 25, with Bob’s Burgers, season 28 of The Simpsons, the series premiere of Son of Zorn, season 14 of Family Guy and The Last Man on Earth.