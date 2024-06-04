Less for More: Warner Raises the Bill for America's Priciest SVOD, Max

Warner Bros. Discovery said that it will immediately raise the price of its ad-free Max tier by $1 to $16.99 a month, with the annual billing plan shooting up by $20 to $169.99.

Meanwhile, the “Ultimate Ad-Free” package of the Max streaming service will also go up by a dollar to $20.99 a month, or by $10 a year to $209.99 for the annual plan. The Ultimate Ad-Free tier allows accounts four simultaneous streams instead of just two.

Max With Ads stays at $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year.

WBD raises Max's monthly bill with the third season of Hacks recently dropped, and the second season of House of the Dragon set for debut on June 16.

But after an austere purging of content and a rebrand under WBD ownership, Max now has less overall content to go with what is once again subscription streaming’s highest price point, with the base ad-free tier usurping Netflix's popular $15.49-a-month offering.

Max returned to customer growth in the first quarter, adding 2 million customers.

Notably, however, research company Antenna released figures last week showing that most of the platform's customers have been signed up for six months or less.