Lesley Goldman Heads To truTV

TruTV has tapped Lesley Goldman as VP of development & original programming, the net announced on Wednesday.

Goldman, who most recently served as VP of primetime alternative at CNBC, will oversee the development of all new programming in her role at truTV as well as assist with the implementation of the net's content strategy.

She will report to Marissa Ronca, senior VP of development and original programming.

"Lesley comes to truTV with a wealth of experience in unscripted and alternative programming," said Ronca. "She is a creative, forward-thinking producer with a great eye for programming and strong relationships throughout the industry. Lesley is a great addition to our team as we continue to shape truTV's programming vision."

Prior to CNBC, she consulted for MTV and worked on the documentary The New Public, which appeared on the World Channel in September 2013.