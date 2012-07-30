Les Moonves Defends NBC's Tape-Delaying of Olympics

Those complaining about NBC's decision to tape-delay the

most popular Olympic events like swimming and gymnastics to air in primetime

have made some noise online, especially in social media circles, even spawning

a well-followed parody Twitter feed, @NBCDelayed.

But count CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves as one who supports

NBC's primetime-first strategy.

"They had no alternative to do that. What are they going to

do in primetime? They would have had to show events at 5 o'clock in the

morning," Moonves told B&C. "They don't happen that way. If you

don't want to know the result, don't go online. If you want to know the result,

go online. But I don't know what people expected of them and I think they're

doing a very good job of balancing it. I really do."

Moonves also said that if the Olympics aired on CBS, he

would most likely employ the same tape-delay strategy to preserve the primetime

viewership.

"I'm sure it took a lot of thought went into it, but I think

almost definitely we would have done the same thing," he said. "I think they're

handling it very well, I really do, I think they're doing a good job.

For all the online groaning, NBC's tape delay has seemingly

not hurt its primetime viewership. The London opening ceremony was the most-watchedSummer Olympics opening ceremony ever, drawing over 40 million viewers and

its first night of primetime coverage on Saturday averaged over 28 million

viewers, the most-watched opening night ever for the Summer Games.