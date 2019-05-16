Leonardo DiCaprio Documentary ‘Ice on Fire’ on HBO June 11

The Leonardo DiCaprio environmental documentary Ice on Fire premieres on HBO June 11. The film has its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival May 22.

“Ice on Fire, an eye-opening documentary that focuses on many never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis, goes beyond the current climate change narrative and offers hope that we can actually stave off the worst effects of global warming,” according to HBO.

George DiCaprio, who is Leonardo’s father, and Roee Sharon Peled are executive producers and Leonardo DiCaprio, Mathew Schmid and Leila Conners are producers. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive produce for HBO.

Conners and Leonardo DiCaprio previously worked together on the climate change documentary The 11th Hour.

Ice on Fire “focuses on the cutting-edge research behind today’s climate science – and the innovations aimed at reducing carbon in the atmosphere,” according to HBO.

“My partners and I made Ice on Fire to give a voice to the scientists and researchers who work tirelessly every day on the front lines of climate change,” said Leonardo DiCaprio, who narrates the film. “We wanted to make a film that depicts the beauty of our planet while highlighting much-needed solutions across renewable energy and carbon sequestration. This film does more than show what is at stake if we continue on a course of inaction and complacency – it shows how, with the help of dedicated scientists, we can all fight back. I hope audiences will be inspired to take action to protect our beautiful planet.”

Filmed around the globe, the documentary checks in with the people at the forefront of the climate crisis, with insights from scientists, farmers and others.