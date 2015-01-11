Lenny Kravitz Added to Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lenny Kravitz has been added to the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show.

Katy Perry, who will headline the show on Feb. 1, made the announcement during halftime of NBC's coverage of the Baltimore Ravens-New England Patriots playoff game.

This is the second straight year a second act was added before the Super Bowl. Last year the Red Hot Chili Peppers joined Bruno Mars.

NBC will air Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1 from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Photo: Lenny Kravitz appears during the pre race ceremonies for the FOX broadcast of the 54th Annual Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida.)