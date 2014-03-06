Lenkov Signs Two-Year Deal With CBS Television Studios

CBS Television Studios confirmed Thursday that it has signed Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter Lenkov to a new two-year overall deal.

Lenkov will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer of Hawaii Five-0 and will develop new projects for the studio. He is represented by CAA and Jeffrey Finkelstein of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano.

Hawaii Five-0 is averaging 11.56 million viewers this season Fridays at 9 p.m.