Lenghi Named CBS News Correspondent

Mola Lenghi has been named CBS News correspondent, based in New York. He will report for all news programs and platforms, including CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning and CBSN.

Lenghi began his career with CBS News in 2017 as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent for CBS Newspath, the 24/7 newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world. Before joining CBS Newspath, he spent three years as a general assignment reporter at WUSA Washington. Prior to that, he spent two years at KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth.

Lenghi earned an Emmy in 2015 for his reporting on the disappearance of Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old girl who disappeared in 2014.