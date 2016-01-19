LeMone Upped to Senior VP at ASCAP

Shawn LeMone, head of the film and TV department at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has been named senior VP of membership, still reporting to executive VP John Titta.

LeMone continues to head up TV and film but adds musical theater and cabaret to his oversight.

ASCAP licenses and promotes music and collects and disburses royalties.

LeMone has attracted some top composers to the licensing organization, according to ASCAP, including David Vanacore (Survivor, Apprentice) and Jeff Lippencott (MasterChef, Shark Tank).