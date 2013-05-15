Lehrer Named Lifetime Senior VP, Non-Fiction Development

Lifetime Networks has selected Eli Lehrer as senior VP and head of non-fiction development, the network announced Wednesday.

Beginning July 8, he will oversee development of Lifetime's unscripted series, reporting to Rob Sharenow, executive VP of programming.

"Eli has an impeccable reputation as one of the very best development executives in the business," said Sharenow. "He's got a tremendous sense of character, story and brand that will be a huge asset to Lifetime and build on our rapidly expanding non-fiction lineup that includes the hit franchises, Dance Moms and Project Runway."

Prior to joining Lifetime, Lehrer was VP of development at Bravo Media, where he developed such reality series as The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Millionaire Matchmaker and Flipping Out.

In 2008, Lehrer was named one of Multichannel News' 40 Under 40.