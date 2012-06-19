Legislators to Gather for Food Net Watch Party
Some legislators will be gathering Wednesday night to watch
last week's episode of Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible, according to host
Microsoft, which will screen the show
at its D.C. office.
The June 13 episode featured First Lady Michelle Obama, who
assigned chef Robert Irvine the task of remaking Horton's Kids, a community
center that serves after-school meals. Irvine got an assist from Microsoft -- equipment
and software for a computer lab for the center -- and Home Depot for the
rebuild.
Scheduled to be at the watch party, according to Microsoft,
are Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.); Rep. Bruce Braley
(D-Iowa); Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.); Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.); D.C.
Councilman Vincent Orange; Fred Humphries and Matt Gelman from Microsoft;
Kuljeet Singh from Home Depot; Brenda Chamberlain and Anthony Simon from
Horton's Kids.
