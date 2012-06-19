Legislators to Gather for Food Net Watch Party

Some legislators will be gathering Wednesday night to watch

last week's episode of Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible, according to host

Microsoft, which will screen the show

at its D.C. office.

The June 13 episode featured First Lady Michelle Obama, who

assigned chef Robert Irvine the task of remaking Horton's Kids, a community

center that serves after-school meals. Irvine got an assist from Microsoft -- equipment

and software for a computer lab for the center -- and Home Depot for the

rebuild.

Scheduled to be at the watch party, according to Microsoft,

are Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.); Rep. Bruce Braley

(D-Iowa); Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.); Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.); D.C.

Councilman Vincent Orange; Fred Humphries and Matt Gelman from Microsoft;

Kuljeet Singh from Home Depot; Brenda Chamberlain and Anthony Simon from

Horton's Kids.