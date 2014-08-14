‘Legends’ Draws 2.6 Million Viewers In Debut

TNT’s new action drama series Legends drew 2.6 million viewers in its Wednesday night premiere, said network officials.

The series, which stars Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones) as an undercover FBI agent who can transform himself into different personalities but eventually begins to question his own identity, scored a combined audience of 3.6 million viewers in live + same day delivery for its 9 p.m. premiere and 11 p.m. encore, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and 1 million adults 18-49, said network officials.

TNT now claims three of basic cable's Top 10 series launches for the year-to-date, including the June 22 launch of The Last Ship (5.3 million viewers) and the June 9 debut of Murder in the First (3.8 million), said network officials.

