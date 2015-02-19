Legendary Taps Lauren Heller Whitney as Scripted President

Legendary Television has hired Lauren Heller Whitney as president of scripted television. A longtime television agent at WME, Whitney began her career at predecessor William Morris in 1998.

Whitney will report to Bruce Rosenblum, Legendary president of television and media.

“We are thrilled to have Lauren join our team,” Rosenblum said. “Her breadth and quality of experience as a television agent will enable her to quickly, seamlessly and successfully transition into a studio executive. Lauren's ability to identify and develop talent and material within the industry makes her a perfect match for our division.”

The production company also announced that it has extended the contracted of scripted television executive VP Peter Johnson, who will report to Whitney, through 2017.