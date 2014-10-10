Legendary Signs First-Look Deal With Warren Littlefield

Legendary Television and Digital Media has signed Warren Littlefield to a first-look deal.

The agreement will see the former NBC Entertainment president develop projects for both TV and digital platforms under his Littlefield Company banner. Littlefield, who most recently served as an executive producer on FX’s Fargo, is currently developing a remake of the 1967 film In the Heat of the Night for Showtime.

As President of NBC Entertainment, Littlefield oversaw the creation of many hit shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Frasier, Law & Order, ER, Will & Grace and The West Wing. In 2012, Random House published Littlefield’s TOP OF THE ROCK: Inside the Rise and Fall of Must See TV, which became a New York Times bestseller.

“I value this opportunity with Legendary to focus my energy on finding unique stories and working with gifted storytellers. Bruce [Rosenblum] and I share the same goal of creating high quality content across multiple platforms,” said Littlefield.