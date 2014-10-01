Legendary Partners With Derek Jeter on Digital Media Startup

Derek Jeter has already gotten to work on his retirement plans.

Jeter, who retired after 20 years with the New York Yankees on Sunday, has partnered with Legendary Entertainment on a digital media startup called The Players’ Tribune.

The site promises to serve as a home for professional athletes where they can share their unfiltered thoughts. Jeter is working with other athletes, editors and producers with the hopes of building a destination for first-person stories and behind-the-scenes content.

“I do think fans deserve more than ‘no comments’ or ‘I don’t knows,’” said Jeter in a message written on the web site’s home page. “So I’m in the process of building a place where athletes have the tools they need to share what they really think and feel.”

Legendary will provide both creative and financial support. “I have had the privilege of knowing Derek for a number of years,” said Legendary’s chairman & CEO Thomas Tull. “His idea of providing athletes with a platform to communicate directly with their fans and the world at large is a forum that we are excited about.”

Former ESPN Publishing editorial director and founding editor of ESPN The Magazine Gary Hoenig will serve as editorial director for The Players' Tribune. Maureen Cavanagh, former photography director for Sports Illustrated, is the creative director and Sarah Turcotte, former senior writer/general editor at ESPN The Magazine, is the executive editor.

(Photo Credit: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)