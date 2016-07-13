Leftfield Entertainment, John Cena Ink Development Pact

Unscripted producer Leftfield Entertainment and pro wrestling superstar John Cena have inked a development deal to co-create and produce unscripted content for television and digital platforms. The deal extends Leftfield’s relationship with Cena, star and executive producer of Fox competition series American Grit, from Leftfield Pictures, and host of the 2016 ESPYS and Teen Choice Awards. Cena and Leftfield are in development on several projects, including series centered on real estate and construction.

Leftfield Entertainment is part of ITV America.

“There’s nowhere you can go with John Cena without eliciting respect, pure joy and excitement from everyone he meets,” said David George, Leftfield Entertainment CEO. “Beyond his physical strength and presence, his humor, strength of character and genuine desire to give back always comes through. That’s an inspiring place from which to create entertainment content, so we’re extremely proud and happy to be in business with John.”

Cena has nearly 42 million followers on Facebook and over 8 million on Twitter. His film credits include Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck and the Tina Fey-Amy Pohler feature Sisters.

He will executive produce via his Hard Nocks South production banner.

“Whether I’m in the ring for WWE or on a TV or film set, I approach all of my work the same way–with focus, authenticity and total commitment,” he said. “I’m eager to bring that same work ethic to the team at Leftfield, and to create new kinds of programming that can inspire and push people to be their best. I’m living proof of what you can accomplish when that happens.”